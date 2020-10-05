Amitabh Bachchan Drops Pics From ‘Banega Swasth India’ Campaign

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan who recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic is busy with his tight shooting schedules. Post lockdown, he is taking part in KBC 12th season shoot and is showing off his passion towards work. This 77-year-old actor recently took part in NDTV's 'Banega Swasth India' campaign along with Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and other B-Town actors and gave out tips for a healthy life. Off late, he dropped a couple of candid clicks from the campaign and also jotted down a 'Shaayari'…





T 3680 -

पलट गया दिन , पलट गयी रात

अकस्मात् हुए , ये सब ख़ुराफ़ात

बात का था , विख्यात व्याख्यात ,

क्या ज्ञात किया इसका बोलो अर्थात् !! pic.twitter.com/xnSn2zsnNn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 4, 2020



Well, Big B also shared the images of Lord Krishna from 'Vittal Madir', Mumbai on the occasion of auspicious Sunday of 'Aadhik Maas'. Lord Krishna's idol is all decorated in a beautiful way with flowers.

Amitabh ji also wrote, "T 3680 - Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands

श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर, शीव, (sion) मुंबई. अधिक अश्र्विन (पुरुषोत्तम मास) वद्य द्वितीयान् युक्त तृतीया, रविवार, दि. ०४-१०-२०.".

Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19 in July and were treated in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Now, all of them are recovered and are busy with their shooting schedules.