Amitabh Bachchan Is Overwhelmed With The Concern Of His Fans Over His Eye Surgery

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone eye surgery… Well, all his fans are worried about his health condition thus, Big B has shared the update about his health and thanked all of them who showed concern… He also said that he is overwhelmed with their love and showed his gratitude towards them…

He wrote, "thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition.. eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,"

He further added, "just sitting there in oblivion .. eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime .. unless of course it is being created .. but that too is out of bounds' for the moment."

Amitabh also said that it is an emotional moment for him and he is overwhelmed with their response. He doled out, "I never expect it .. and when it comes it's overwhelming .. thank you .. deeply touched. What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family."

Speaking about Big B's work front, he will be next seen in 'Jhund' movie… This flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, NagrajManjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This NagrajManjule directorial has Akash Thosar and RinkuRajguru in other important roles.

This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.