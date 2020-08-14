Amitabh Bachchan Plants A New Gulmohar Sapling In His Garden

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who recently got discharged from Nanavati hospital after getting treated for Covid-19 pandemic has planted a new Gulmohar sapling in his garden. This ace actor took to his Instagram and dropped the pics and made us witness his picturesque garden.

In this post, Amitabh ji is seen wearing a mask and planting the 'Gulmohar' tree with a few other men. Along with dropping this collage, Amitabh ji wrote, ".. जो बसे हैं वे उजड़ते हैं , प्रकृति के जड़ नियम से ;

पर किसी उजड़े हुए को , फिर बसाना कब मना है ?

.. है अन्धेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब मना है ? "

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन

This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother's birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name ..🙏🙏 at the same spot !".

Amitabh Bachchan had a great attachment with the uprooted Gulmohar tree. This tree was uprooted in the recent Mumbai floods and witnessed many celebrations becoming a part of Amitabh's family and brought a shine to his house 'Prateeksha'.

A few days ago, Amitabh took to his blog and shared all his memories with the Gulmohar tree… He wrote, "The children grew up around it .. as did the grandchildren .. their birthdays and the festivities of festivals all decorated this GulMohar beautiful tree, with its bright orange flowers that bloomed during the summer .. the children did get married just a few feet away from it .. and it stood guardian above them .. its branches bowed down with the weight of grief and sorrow when the elders passed away .. Babuji, Maa ji .. their prayer meet on the 13th and the 12th day after the passing all within its shadow of grief .. the holika .. the burning of the evil forces a day before the celebrations of Holi, burnt about it .. as did all the lights of Deepavali adorn its branches .. the pooja's of Satyanarayan and the havans for peace and prosperity, within its watchful grace."

Even Big B also doled out that, his son Abhishek Bachchan's wedding took place near that tree and their family also celebrated every year's 'Holi Ka Dahan' and other festivities in the shadow of 'Gulmohar'.

Now on the occasion of his mother's birthday, Amitabh ji gave a new life to another sapling and hope this Gulmohar tree also makes new memories and becomes the part of Amitabh's family celebrations.