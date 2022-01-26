Ananya Pandey Opens About The Challenges Faced While Filming 'Gehraiyaan'…

It is all known that ace filmmaker Shakun Batra is all set to showcase an emotional love drama Gehraiyaan. Being a direct OTT release, the movie is the most-awaited ones of the season having the ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Filled with emotions, love, drama, lies and romantic content, it was challenge to all the lead actors to portray their roles. Off late, Ananya Pandey opened up about facing challenges while portraying the 'Tia' role in this movie.



Speaking about my character, she said, "This is the most emotionally fleshed-out character that has come my way. Honestly, it is all because of Shakun, and I'm not just being nice and complimenting you, but he has really helped me because I was very nervous. The fact that they even wanted me to be a part of this film, I was firstly very excited. But, then after that, even Siddhant was like 'how are we actually going to do it?' A lot of conversations with Shakun helped."

She also added, "I feel like this character is quite similar to how I am as a person. There's a lot of qualities that Tia and I share."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "The hardest part for me was kinda being myself in front of the camera. Sometimes when you're playing another character or someone that's really far away from you, it's kinda easy for you to be in someone else's shoes. But, when you're showing a vulnerable and fragile side of yourself in front of the camera, it can get kinda scary. But, then it is also very liberating when it goes well."

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners. This movie will be an OTT release and will air on Amazon Prime @ 11th February, 2022! Naseeruddin Shah is essaying a prominent character in this movie!