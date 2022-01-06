Anees Bazmee Opens Up On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' And Says About Challenges Faced By Him During The Pandemic Time…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker is all set to treat the movie buffs with his upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name, there are many expectations on it. Although the shooting started two years ago, the deadly pandemic delayed it. Aneez opened about the movie and said about all the challenges faced by him during the tough phase…

He started off by saying, "We had planned to complete the shoot in four to five months, but due to the pandemic, the schedule stretched for almost two years. We had got dates of all our actors to finish the film in four months, but everything went for a toss".

After the 13-months break the shooting was resumed last year… He also said, "We finally resumed shooting, but then, we had some cases on our set, which in turn resulted in everything coming to a standstill. Soon after, the second wave hit us and we had to break our set. Finally, the film went back on track and here we are, god-willing, ready to release it in March".

When asked about rumours regarding shelving the project, he said, "There was a talk in the market that Kartik has left the film, Tabu has left the film, which was so heartbreaking to read. If I was a new director, I would have been disturbed by all the reports. But I have seen a lot in my life and hence, eventually ended up laughing at those articles. Why would an actor leave a film in the middle, specifically when he has liked our script? I maintained a dignified silence and moved on with work. We have invested all our energies in making a beautiful film and now, we wait for the audience to watch it".

He expressed his gratitude towards the makers and actors by saying, "We held together as a team and completed the entire shoot. Film is currently in post production stage, and if things are fine, will release in March".

He also added, "Every single film is important as we all work hard to provide entertainment to the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it's my first horror comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience".

He finally concludes by saying, "I have a body of work ranging from No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is King, Deewangee, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, so it's good for the audience to expect something from my film. I would be scared if they didn't expect anything from my films. This is also a sequel to something as loved as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, so the expectations will be even more".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors.