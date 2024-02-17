Anil Kapoor celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘The Night Manager’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor commemorated the one-year anniversary of his show 'The Night Manager,' describing it as a milestone in his career. The crime thriller series, based on John Le Carre's novel and a remake of the British TV series of the same name, marked its one-year milestone since release.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor expressed gratitude, stating, "Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of 'The Night Manager,' As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, 'The Night Manager,' my heart brims with gratitude and emotion." The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the series.

Anil Kapoor acknowledged the extraordinary journey and the show's success, thanks to the outpouring of love and support from viewers. He described the series as a milestone in his career, emphasizing the power of storytelling. The 67-year-old actor extended his appreciation to the remarkable team behind the scenes, highlighting their tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence.

'The Night Manager' also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee. Anil Kapoor concluded his post with a toast to 'The Night Manager' and expressed gratitude to the audience for their love. The crime thriller series continues to resonate with viewers and remains a significant achievement in Anil Kapoor's career.