Live
- J&K gives amnesty to settle tax arrears of pre-GST regime
- Bihar Governor asks Chief Secretary to cancel 'harsh decisions' taken by ACS, Education Pathak
- Kavitha urges people not pay electricity bills for below 200 units
- ‘Raghava Reddy’ team gets applauds from all corners
- Congress to sound war-cry for 2024 polls from Nagpur mega-rally on Thursday
- Ankita gets into argument with Vicky over Mannara
- Shiv Thakrey voices support for ‘acha player’ Munawar Faruqui
- Education outlook 2024: Trends to look out
- International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals at UoH
- Education Leadership Summit from Jan 28
Just In
Ankita gets into argument with Vicky over Mannara
Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain got into an argument for consoling and siding with housemate Mannara Chopra and not paying attention to his wife.
Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain got into an argument for consoling and siding with housemate Mannara Chopra and not paying attention to his wife.
After a major fight that took place between Mannara and her friend Munawar Faruqui, housemates have picked sides to console the contestants. However, Ankita is not very happy with Vicky siding with Mannara, who time and again has passed mean comments on the actress.
Talking abut the same to Vicky, the two end up in a fight.
Ankita was seen telling Vicky: “The whole day I see you around Mannara asking if she’s okay. Tu ussko puch raha hai, chotu sab theek haina, Mannara sab theek haina but ittni problems toh mere life main bhi hai.”
Vicky tried giving a justification for the same but an agitated Ankita was in no mood for an explanation.
He then questions her about her behaviour.
To which, Ankita asked him to go.
An angry Vicky then said: “Merese aise baat nahi karna, especially on national TV.”