Ankita slams hubby Vicky as he mocks her, calls her fitness routine 'fake'

Mumbai: The relationship between real life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, is getting strained in the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

The couple had a showdown in the recent episode of the show as Ankita was irked by certain remarks of her husband and told him that she is aware that he is done with her and that she will consider her marriage after the show gets over.

The show is just a few weeks away from its Grand Finale which is set to be held on January 28.

In the latest episode, Vicky kept poking wife Ankita and mocking her. It started when Isha Malviya did a headstand and Vicky started joking about his wife in front of everyone and said that she takes three people's help to do a headstand.

In another instance, Ankita spoke about her exercise routine outside the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, and he was seen terming it fake. This did not go down well with the actress, who got irked with Vicky and hit him with a pillow. She later walked out from there.

The fight between the couple reached its pinnacle when Isha, Mannara and Vicky were discussing what they would do once the show gets over. During the conversation, Mannara complimented Ankita and said that she is unable to focus because Ankita is looking too hot.

At this point Vicky interjected and said that he doesn't find his wife hot but cute. Ankita got furious listening to this and said: “Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show.”

Mannara and Isha got shocked at the statement from Ankita and slammed Vicky for his irresponsible remark.