Anupam Kher celebrates International Yoga Day at Times Square

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York, expressed his pride for representing India at the 11th International Yoga Day held at the Times Square in the Big Apple.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures from the International Yoga Day at Times Square on Saturday early morning.

In one video, Anupam is heard saying: “Namaste, it's so wonderful to see Yoga being performed In this most iconic place in the world. I've grown up seeing my grandfather doing yoga… Yoga not only is great for our physical health but also for our mental health. And it was a great initiative.”

In other images and clips, the actor too is seen doing yoga with people at Time Square.

For the caption YOGA IN TIME SQUARE NY: It was my privilege and my honour to be there for #Bharat for the 11th #InternationalYogaDay at the iconic #TimeSquare in New York! Thank you @indiainnewyork @binaysrikant76 ji for inviting me to this highly prestigious event. It was wonderful to practice #Yog in this great environment! Jai Hind! #YogaForOneEarthOneHealth.”

The International Day of Yoga is a day in recognition of Yoga that is celebrated around the world annually on 21 June following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. The initiative for Yoga Day was taken by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 UN.

The actor travelled to New York for the grand premiere of his upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great” organized by the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and the IAAC.

He had said that the New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere on the 21st, and Houston on the 22nd.

Talking about “Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. On May 19, he took to Instagram to announce the release date. He also showcased the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt.

The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.