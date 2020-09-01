Anupam Kher Creates Awareness Among His Fans Dropping His Pic Wearing A Mask

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher who will always be active on social media treats his fans with quirky posts. We all know that his mother Dulari Kher, brother Raju Kher and his family suffered from Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram page and created awareness among his fans by dropping his pic wearing a mask.

In this pic, Anupam is seen speaking to someone on mobile wearing a green mask. He sported in all black avatar and wrote, "Behind every mask, there is a person trying to be safe. :) #WearMask #StaySafe #Lockdown."

Through this post, he made us know the importance of mask as it is the only way to stay away from Covid-19 pandemic. This novel is rapidly spreading in the country. As there is no medicine to treat this pandemic, we all need to maintain social distance and wear a mask to stay away from Coronavirus.

Anupam Kher's mom Dulari Kher was admitted in the hospital after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Even his brother Raju Kher and his family were also tested positive but they were all treated with home quarantine method itself.