Anupam Kher Delighted With Ramayana's Early Premiere Reactions

It is well known that India’s most-awaited movie Ramayan is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November, 2026 on the occasion of the Diwali festival. As it is the most-loved mythological tale, there are many expectations on it. Even the Ramayan first premiere which was screened in Los Angeles yesterday received thunderous applause. This further upped the expectations bar a notch higher and also gave a big boost to the advance sales too. On the other hand, Bollywood’s ace actor Anupam Kher who lent his voice for Jatayu in the movie is all happy with the premiere review and shared the same on his Twitter page.

लॉस एंजेलिस से रामायण को लेकर आ रही शुरुआती प्रतिक्रियाएँ मन को बहुत ख़ुशी और गर्व से भर रही हैं। हमारी इस महान कथा को दुनिया भर के दर्शकों तक इतने बड़े पैमाने पर पहुँचते देखना एक अद्भुत एहसास है।🕉🙏❤️ और इस यात्रा में जटायु की आवाज़ बनना मेरे लिए ख़ास है। 5 नवंबर को स्टॉकहोम में फ़िल्म देखने का बेसब्री से इंतज़ार है। जय हो! श्रीरामचन्द्र जी की जय हो!🕉🕉🙏 #Ramayana @malhotra_namit — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2026

His post reads, “The early reactions to Ramayana coming in from Los Angeles are filling my heart with immense joy and pride. Seeing our great epic reach audiences around the world on such a grand scale is an incredible feeling. 🕉🙏❤️

And in this journey, getting to voice Jatayu is especially meaningful to me. I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the film in Stockholm on November 5. Jai Ho! Victory to Shri Ramchandra Ji! 🕉🕉🙏 #Ramayana @malhotra_namit”.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of:

• Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

• Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

• Sai Pallavi as Sita

• Kiara Sadh as young Sita

• Sunny Deol as Hanuman

• Yash as Ravana

• Arun Govil as Dasharatha

• Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

• Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

• Sonal Jha as Sumitra

• Adinath Kothare as Bharata

• Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna

• Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

• Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.