Vishwak Sen’s Cult Release Trailer is Out

It is well known that Tollywood’s young actor Vishwak Sen is all set to hit the theatres with three movies within 35 days gap. As of now, his Cult movie is ready to hit the big screens tomorrow i.e on 30th October, 2026. As the release is just a few hours away, the makers dropped the theatrical release trailer and once again upped the expectations on the movie. Not to forget, Vishwak Sen is also directing the movie along with essaying the lead role in this slasher-based narrative while another young filmmaker Tharun Bhascker provided the story for this most-awaited movie.

Vishwak Sen also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and delighted his fans. Take a look!

Book your tickets now : #CULT https://t.co/RKXFFOZgxr — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) October 29, 2026

Going with the trailer, it highlighted Vishwak in a complete action mode. Earlier we witnessed more than 300 people getting trapped in an isolated estate in Goa. Although they enter the house happily, slowly they get trapped inside the house. With electric fencing surrounding the property and the main entrance rigged with RDX explosives, escaping the premises turns almost impossible. But the only chance of survival lies in participating in a series of deadly games, where every decision could have fatal consequences. But DSP Sankalp Naik who is also caught in the house fights his best with the enemies to protect them from the hands of unknown antagonist. Well, this is the first of its kind slasher movie in Tollywood and is expected to make the audience sit at the edge of the sets with its complete new narrative.

This movie has an ensemble cast of

• Vishwak Sen

• Gayatri Bharadwaj

• Murali Sharma (Murli Sharma)

• Tarak Ponnappa

• Srikanth Iyengar

• Vishak Nair

• Karthikeya

• Yagnya Turlapati

• Vivek Chepuri

• Sai Chandra

• Kabir Bhartiya

• Anirudh Bhaskar

Cult is directed by Vishwak Sen and is bankrolled by Sandeep Kakarala and Karate Raju under the Tarak Cinemas banner.