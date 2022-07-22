Anupam Kher Is Introduced As Jaya Prakash Narayanan From Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her next movie 'Emergency'. The movie will showcase a few glimpses of the Emergency phase of India and will also reveal all about the decisions taken by Indira Gandhi during that phase. A few days, Kangana dropped the small teaser and revealed the title of the movie. She is also directing and producing this movie and thus, there are many expectations on it. Off late, she introduced Anupam Kher's character from the film and dropped his first look poster…

Both Anupam Kher and Kangana shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Kangana also wrote, "If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash. Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan. #Emergency".

Anupam also replied to the post and thanked Kangana… "Thank you for offering me this great role of #JayaPrakashNarayan. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher also shared the same poster on his social media page and wrote, "Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in @kanganaranaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! #JP #Loknayak".

Going with the plot details, it deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting began a few days back.

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.