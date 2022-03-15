Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ Movie Breaks The Record Going High With Smashing Collections

As March is filled with blockbuster releases, the movie buffs started their summer season with a great josh! On 11th March, both the most-awaited movie Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files hit the theatres and out of these two, the second one has bagged the blockbuster status with its intense real plot! From day one, the collections of this movie are breaking records and even many celebs have dropped a positive review on social media too. Off late, Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the latest collections report and treated all the fans of ace actor Anupam Kher… He just did magic on the big screens with his amazing screen presence and is bagging praises from all corners of Bollywood and critics as well.



Along with sharing the poster of 'The Kashmir Files', he also wrote, "While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz."

The movie will showcase to us the Kashmir pundits' pain and makes us witness how they suffered during the separation period. The terror, confusion and sheer panic made us connect to the movie. On the one side, the terrorists started their movement and on the other side, politicians and a few others began their 'Separate Kashmir' movement, but amid all these incidents, the people suffered a lot as they were forced to leave the state too.

This movie is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. It showcased ace actors Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain, Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

The Kashmir Files was released on 11th March, 2022 and still going high with thunderstorm collections.