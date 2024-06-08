Live
- Lychee Seeds: Edible with Caution
- Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162
- CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors
- Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11
- Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
- Rahul Gandhi’s two Yatras failed to make any impact in MP
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan have no time to waste, their game against India has just got bigger, says Gayle
- MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis
- SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection
- 74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Just In
Anurag Kashyap to show his villainy as a ‘Bad Cop’
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to debut as the charismatic yet lethal villain, Kazbe, in the upcoming web series 'Bad Cop'.
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to debut as the charismatic yet lethal villain, Kazbe, in the upcoming web series 'Bad Cop'. In an intriguing twist, Kashyap's character is not your conventional antagonist, as he balances his criminal pursuits with a deep emotional attachment to his family.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anurag Kashyap highlighted the complexity of Kazbe, who operates from within prison while maintaining a strong familial bond. "The idea of a villain being so emotionally attached to his family is very contrasting," he remarked, shedding light on his character's multifaceted personality. Despite his villainous actions, Kazbe's motivations reveal a nuanced portrayal where he juggles business, family responsibilities, and moments of enjoyment.
Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva, 'Bad Cop' features a stellar ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita. Gulshan Devaiah portrays Karan, a formidable cop, while Anurag Kashyap's Kazbe promises to be a captivating addition with his charismatic yet deadly aura.
Anurag Kashyap further delved into the preparation for his role, admitting the challenges of embodying such a character. "Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time," he shared, emphasizing the character's powerful presence. Drawing from his experience creating diverse characters in his films, Kashyap embraced the intricacies of Kazbe, portraying him as dreadful, eccentric, and nefarious with conviction.
'Bad Cop' explores the intertwining destinies of twins Karan and Arjun, played by Gulshan Devaiah, whose contrasting paths lead them into unexpected encounters, altering their lives forever. With Harleen Sethi in the role of Devika, and Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in significant roles, the series promises a gripping narrative of crime, intrigue, and moral dilemmas.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21, 'Bad Cop' is poised to deliver a blend of suspense and character-driven drama, anchored by Anurag Kashyap's compelling portrayal of Kazbe, a villain with a unique twist.