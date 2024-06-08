Anurag Kashyap to show his villainy as a ‘Bad Cop’

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to debut as the charismatic yet lethal villain, Kazbe, in the upcoming web series 'Bad Cop'. In an intriguing twist, Kashyap's character is not your conventional antagonist, as he balances his criminal pursuits with a deep emotional attachment to his family.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anurag Kashyap highlighted the complexity of Kazbe, who operates from within prison while maintaining a strong familial bond. "The idea of a villain being so emotionally attached to his family is very contrasting," he remarked, shedding light on his character's multifaceted personality. Despite his villainous actions, Kazbe's motivations reveal a nuanced portrayal where he juggles business, family responsibilities, and moments of enjoyment.

Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva, 'Bad Cop' features a stellar ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita. Gulshan Devaiah portrays Karan, a formidable cop, while Anurag Kashyap's Kazbe promises to be a captivating addition with his charismatic yet deadly aura.

Anurag Kashyap further delved into the preparation for his role, admitting the challenges of embodying such a character. "Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time," he shared, emphasizing the character's powerful presence. Drawing from his experience creating diverse characters in his films, Kashyap embraced the intricacies of Kazbe, portraying him as dreadful, eccentric, and nefarious with conviction.

'Bad Cop' explores the intertwining destinies of twins Karan and Arjun, played by Gulshan Devaiah, whose contrasting paths lead them into unexpected encounters, altering their lives forever. With Harleen Sethi in the role of Devika, and Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in significant roles, the series promises a gripping narrative of crime, intrigue, and moral dilemmas.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21, 'Bad Cop' is poised to deliver a blend of suspense and character-driven drama, anchored by Anurag Kashyap's compelling portrayal of Kazbe, a villain with a unique twist.