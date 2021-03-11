Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Celebrate Their Little One Vamika’s Second Month Birthday

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli happily celebrated their little doll Vamika's second month birthday with great joy. The 'NH 10' actress

dropped a lovely rainbow cake on this special occasion on her Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse of their celebrations.













The lovely rainbow cake is seen cut in the pic… Anushka also captioned the image jotting down, "Happy 2 months to us".

Bollywood ace actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little angel on 11th January 2021… Here is the first glimpse of little Vamika!

Along with showing off the first glimpse of their daughter, Anushka also revealed the name of their little angel… She wrote, "We have lived together with love,

presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !

Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!

Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️

Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy…".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in December 2017 in a hush-hush way after dating for a couple of years. Now, they happily welcomed their little angel

Vamika and turned into a happy family… Virat Kohli is now busy with England Series, as the 5 T20 match series will soon begin he is all prepping up for the short

matches along with his team. All five matches will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.