Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a beloved couple in Bollywood known for setting relationship goals and openly expressing their love for each other on social media and at events. They are also known for their spiritual inclinations, often sharing pictures from various religious places. Recently, a video of the couple seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain has gone viral.

In the video, Anushka can be seen wearing a light pink saree, while Virat is wearing a white dhoti and shawl around his neck. Both of them are surrounded by priests and seem to be deeply engrossed in prayer, with Anushka even touching the shivling.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus, having last appeared in the movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her upcoming film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka has already completed shooting for the film.