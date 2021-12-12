Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Shower Love On Each Other Sharing Heart-Felt Posts On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today… They are all happy celebrating the special day with their little Vamika and also expressed their love towards each other by sharing cool pics on their Instagram pages. They also penned sweet notes and showered love on each other!!!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a series of pics on her Instagram post and showered all her love on her dear hubby… In the first pic, both of them looked awesome while Virat posed in a quirky way and Anushka looked all beautiful with a winsome smile! The second one is once again a quirky pic of the couple and in the third one, both are chilling at some party. The fourth one is a special one as they posed along with a Santa Claus statue and the fourth one is a selfie straight from the cricket ground. The next one showcases dotting daughter Virat with his little Vamika. The sixth pic is from their travel diaries as both of them are seen holding the cups amid beautiful waterfalls. In the next one Virat is all busy in cleaning the vessels. The second last one has Virat and Anushka in cool poses straight from the plane. The last one shows Virat clicking the selfie along with Anushka… They are seen along with Vamika enjoying the picnic!

Along with sharing these pics Anushka also wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.

Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you…

May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us".

Virat Kohli also liked this pic and tagged Anushka as 'You are my world'.

Virat Kohli

Virat shared three cool pics and showcased his love towards his dear and loving wife Anushka… "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could've showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I'll always love you with all that I have and more .

This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a couple of years and got hitched on 11th December, 2017. They are blessed with a baby girl Vamika on 11th January, 2021.