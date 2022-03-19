Anushka Sharma Steps Out From 'Clean Slate Filmz' To Concentrate On Her Acting Career

A few months ago, Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma announced her production venture 'Clean Slate Filmz' and teamed up with her brother Karnesh Sharma. She is now busy with the shooting of Chakda Xpress which is being produced by this production house itself… Anushka is essaying the role of a woman cricketer in this movie and the story is inspired by the Indian women's team former captain Jhulan Goswami. Off late, Anushka Sharma stated that she is moving out of her production venture to concentrate on her acting… She dropped a long note on her Instagram page and announced this news to all her fans…

This post reads, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.

While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.

She also added, "The actress, who is gearing up for her film Chakda Xpress, further added, "I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!"

Speaking about the Chakda Xpress movie, Anushka Sharma will step into the shoes of Indian Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and it will be produced under her home production house 'Clean Slate Filmz'.