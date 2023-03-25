Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Pen Heartfelt Notes On The Occasion Of Their Mother's 11th Death Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actor Arjun Kapoor loves his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor to the core. He never leaves any chance or occasion in showering love on her. Be it through his social media posts or pics, he always reminisces her and turns emotional. Today being the 11th death anniversary of Mona, both Arjun and Anshula shared throwback pics with their mother on their Instagram pages and penned emotional heartfelt notes reminiscing her.

Arjun Kapoor

Along with sharing a beautiful throwback pic of his mother, Arjun also wrote, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…

I'm still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I'm lost just like I'm this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture…

We shall meet someday soon."

He also shared a collage on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I am nothing but a reflection of you. Inside & Out. Miss you Mom Come back na…".

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula also shared a beautiful childhood pic with her mother and wrote, "11 years since I've felt your hug, since we've seen your smile, since I've held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond."

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake movies!