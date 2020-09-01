Arjun Kapoor Says He Is Happy To Be Back On Sets

The novel disease Covid-19 has made us sit at home for almost 4 months. From theatres to malls, everything was under the shutdown mode. It was a great loss to the film industry as theatres were shutdown. Although OTT platforms came up and reduced the loss percentage, but still the producers have to bear loss due to postponing of shooting schedules. Off late, Central Government has given its nod to resume shootings, thus all the actors are happy to get back to their sets. Even Bollywood young hero Arjun Kapoor is also feeling the same.

He took to his Instagram and dropped the pic straight from the shooting spot… Have a look!

In this post, Arjun Kapoor is seen happily smiling sporting in western attire. All his crew were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Arjun wrote, "Happy to just be back on set.



Have to hand it to @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @tseries.official @bhushankumar @johnabrahament & @thejohnabraham for making filming possible again for our movie, it just felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. Grateful to be working again, slow & steady under the right guidelines. @kaachua @rakulpreet & @neena_gupta let's wrap it up soon now 😉 😊😛."

This post garnered thousands of views within an hour and B-Town celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Siddhant Kapoor and a few others expressed their joy in the comments section.

According to sources, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's untitled movie is a cross border love story. It is a romantic comedy genre one which is directed by Nikhil Adavani and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment banners. It is said that, the shooting is in its last leg and the movie will be released soon.