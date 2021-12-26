Arjun Kapoor Says, 'My Effort Has Been Noticed By The Upper Echelon Who Care About Credible Work'

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor is all busy with a handful of projects. He is in the best phase of his career and coming to his personal life, he is all happy dating his girlfriend Malaika Arora… The couple drops pics on their social media pages frequently treating all their fans… Off late, Arjun spoke to the media and said, he had a great year (2021).

When asked about entertaining people even in the pandemic time, he said, "You've to be grateful and have humility in accepting the fact that at a time when the world was in chaos, work was happening for me and I was able to showcase it and receive love for it. It's great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I'm here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them."

His Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie is released this year and Arjun essayed a role of a cop in this action entertainer. Speaking about the movie he said. "My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work. When Naseeruddin Shah sits across you and says, 'I saw your work and you were fantastic' or when Kumud Mishra, who hails from that part of the world, says, 'You didn't even slip in your accent even once', it's an overwhelming feeling."

He also added, "Even the critics have had a conversation about it. It had its own shares of ups and down and we had to wait a long time for a release but eventually it worked out, in the best way possible."

Finally admitting being relationship with Malaika, he said, "Sometimes I feel it's a little unfair but it's passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don't enjoy it".