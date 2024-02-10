  • Menu
Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ready to showcase his physical prowess in the upcoming film "Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa," emphasizing the challenging nature of the project.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ready to showcase his physical prowess in the upcoming film "Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa," emphasizing the challenging nature of the project. The actor, who performed most of his stunts himself, revealed that the film pushed him to the limits and even resulted in a slip disc during intense action sequences.

Arjun Rampal praised his co-star Vidyut Jammwal, describing him as an "animal" with incredible muscles. The camaraderie between the two actors adds an extra layer of authenticity to the action-packed film.

Reflecting on the physically demanding shoot, Arjun shared his admiration for the trained athletes on set, stating, "We got trained athletes from all over the nation on set, and I was so inspired by them that I was constantly pushing myself."

Directed by Aditya Datt, "Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa" also features Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. The film is set to release on February 23, promising a thrilling and visually impactful cinematic experience.

