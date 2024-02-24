‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1

The first-day box office collections for two Bollywood films have been revealed, with Yami Gautam-starrer 'Article 370' making over five crore Rupees, and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa!' earning four crore Rupees.



Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' explores the politically charged abrogation of Article 370, revoking the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence officer in the film.

On the other hand, 'Crakk,' directed by Aditya Datt, is a high-action sports thriller featuring Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal. The film tells the story of a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Early estimates suggest that 'Article 370' made Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on its first day, while 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa!' earned Rs 4 crore nett.

These box office figures indicate a promising start for both films, showcasing audience interest and anticipation for their respective storylines and star casts. The success of the first day is often considered an indicator of the film's overall performance in the coming days.