Atrangi Re: The Motion Posters Of Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush And Akshay Kumar Are Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re movie. It also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush as another lead actor. Being a triangular love story, there are many expectations on it. Well, as the release date is nearing, the makers started off their promotions and off late, introduced the characters of the lead actors dropping the motion posters on social media!



Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar shared the motion posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

Well, Akshay Kumar introduced Sara Ali Khan from Atrangi Re and released her motion poster…

She is playing the role of Rinku in this movie and looked lively in the motion poster. She is seen drinking 'Goli Soda' and sported in a village girl avatar. Sharing the poster, Akshay also wrote, "Ek ladki…pyaar mein paagal ♥️ Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku se kal. #AtrangiRe trailer out tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar".

Sara Ali Khan

Well, Sara shared the motion poster of Dhanush and introduced his character from the movie…

Going with the tagline, 'A Love Called Madness', Dhanush looked awesome in the poster and will essay the role of Vishu in this movie. He is seen in three different attires shaking the leg for the amazing background score! Sara Ali Khan also wrote, "Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn't be played by any other actor. From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush Ji haa you guessed it right it's Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush. Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

Dhanush

Finally, Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush dropped the motion poster of Akshay Kumar and introduced his character from the movie…

In this motion poster, Akshay looked awesome in three different avatars. First, he is seen as a holding 'Dhol' and then he looked awesome in a 'Joker' attire and finally, he sported in a Mughal King attire holding the rose! Dhanush also wrote, "An Atrangi guy who knows magic, played by @akshaykumar who is simply fantastic!"

The trailer of this most awaited movie will be out tomorrow… So, more drama of this movie will be unfolded soon! Speaking about the Atrangi Re movie, it is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. Music maestro AR Rahman tuned the songs for this love story while the songs penned by Irshad Kamil will definitely make you stick to them!

As the OTT trend is going on presently, the makers of this movie also decided to release the movie through Disney+ Hotstar! It will be aired on 24th December, 2021 on this popular small-screen platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!