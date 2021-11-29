Atrangi Re’s ‘Chaka Chak’ Song Is The Best One Of The Day

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' movie is the most awaited ones of the season! Being a triangular love story and having the ace actors of Bollywood and Kollywood, there are many expectations it! Well, even the makers are creating noise on social media with their awesome digital promotions. Today, they dropped the "Chaka Chak…" song from this movie and showcased the dramatic style of Sara Ali Khan…



Sara Ali Khan shared the "Chaka Chak…" song on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… In this song, she is seen showcasing and showering all her love on her husband Dhanush who is seen performing engagement rituals with another lady! She introduces herself with this dialogue, "Desh ki akeli biwi honge hum, jo apne khud ke pati ke sagayi pe itna khush hai (I might be the only wife who is so happy about her husband's engagement) and looked awesome in a green saree.

Well, in this song, Dhanush gets ready to marry another girl but Sara showers love by shaking her leg to the "Chaka Chak…" song. Her cute expressions and awesome dancing skills made the song worth watching! In the end, we can even witness Akshay Kumar and Sara hugging each other along with a few cute glimpses of Sara and Dhanush's forced wedding!

Sharing this song, Sara also wrote, "Bihar Ki chori ka nikla Gaana… Ab har shaadi par yahi bajana... Guarantee majaa aana… #ChakaChak Out now".

"Chaka Chak…" song is crooned by ace songstress Shreya Ghoshal and had beautiful lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Sara looked beautiful in a saree and Dhanush is seen in a South Indian traditional outfit! She teases Dhanush and is also all playful in the song!

Speaking about Atrangi Re movie, it is directed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. AR Rahman is all set to entertain the music buffs with his magical tunes as the songs penned by Irshad Kamil will definitely make you stick to them!

Atrangi Re movie will be released on 24th December, 2021 through Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!