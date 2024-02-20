Ayesha Takia responds to trolls for picking on her looks

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, recently spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, found herself at the receiving end of online trolls targeting her appearance. Unfazed by the criticism, the actress took a bold stand against the trolls through a heartfelt Instagram post, announcing her decision not to return to films anytime soon.

In her post, Takia revealed that she was en route to Goa due to a family medical emergency. Expressing her dismay at being scrutinized for her looks amid a challenging time, she emphasized the triviality of such critiques in the face of more pressing issues.

Addressing the trolls directly, she stated, “Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.” Takia firmly asserted that she has no intention of making a Bollywood comeback, regardless of the opinions circulating online.

The actress conveyed her frustration at the unrealistic expectations placed upon her appearance over the years. She urged critics to move beyond their fixation on her looks, emphasizing her contentment with her current life and her disinterest in the limelight.

Takia’s post concluded with a powerful message: “Expecting a girl who’s mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good-looking women.”

In her candid response, she encouraged individuals to focus on more positive pursuits and channel their energies into meaningful activities. Takia’s unwavering stance against body-shaming and online negativity has garnered support from fans and the industry alike, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing personal well-being over societal expectations.