Ayushmann And His Wife Tahira Contribute To The Maharashtra Relief Fund And Share A Post On Social Media Pages

It is all known that the Covid-19 pandemic is creating a health emergency situation in the country. Especially when we speak about Maharashtra, the cases are reporting in lakhs daily and making the Government and people terrified. Well, many of the actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Hegde and a few others were tested positive for Covid-19. Thus the ace actor of B-Town Ayushmann Khurrana has decided to donate to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also shared the post on his Instagram page.









This post reads, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more."

He also added, "We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."

Even Tahira also shared the same post on her Instagram page and created awareness among her fans.









These both posts garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Huma S Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Archana Vijaya Puri, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and a few fans showered them with love.