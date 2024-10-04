Ayushmann Khurrana discusses unique approach to music

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his unconventional roles in cinema, has opened up about his approach to music, highlighting that just like his films, his songs are far from formulaic. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself in both the acting and music industries, emphasized the importance of staying true to his creative expression.

"Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic. I don’t conform as an artiste and would not like to do so ever," said Ayushmann. He expressed his gratitude for the love and acceptance that his music has received, attributing this success to his determination to create something fresh and original.

Ayushmann shared that each of his musical projects is driven by the idea of being different, disruptive, and diverse. "That’s what’s exciting for me—to create something new every single time and not do what anyone else is doing, not fall into the trap of following a trend. I would like to set a trend if possible," he said. He added that this desire to break away from convention is a belief he holds for both his movies and his music.

His latest track, "Jachdi," exemplifies his willingness to push boundaries.

Ayushmann described the song as a perfect example of stepping out of his comfort zone, blending Punjabi melodies with Garba beats. "Music has always been my companion, through the highs and lows of my life," he said, noting that he lives through music every day and hopes to continue experimenting with both his music and films.

Speaking about "Jachdi," Ayushmann said, "The dhol beats with upbeat pop Punjabi perfectly bring out the festive spirit, and I hope people groove to it this Navratri season."

He also expressed gratitude for the support he has received, stating, "I’m fortunate to find love for both music and movies, and I thank everyone for their constant support of my artistic endeavors."