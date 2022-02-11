Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Ekta Kapoor Re-Unite For 'Dream Girl 2' Movie…

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all known for picking his unique and interesting stories… He impresses all and sundry with his amazing screen presence and also treats his fans by coming up with entertaining social dramas too. Off late, there is a news doing round in Bollywood circles that he is all set to team up with Ekta Kapoor for the 'Dream Girl 2' movie.



According to a source, "Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor & Raaj are all excited to expand Dream Girl into a franchise. The team has been working on script for a while now and the things have finally been locked. The pre-production work has begun, and the film is expected to go on floors as early as June 2022".

Speaking about Ayushmann's work front, he will be next seen in Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero movies. Being a socio-political thriller, Anek movie directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Other crew and cast details of this movie will be out soon! This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 13th May, 2022 in the theatres.

Coming to the Doctor G movie, this movie has Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as the lead actresses. Ayushmann is essaying the role of Dr Uday Gupta while Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student. Shefali will be seen as a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in this movie.

Doctor G movie is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who is the sister of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is being produced by Junglee Pictures banner. The plot revolves around the campus of a medical institute.