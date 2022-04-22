Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Action Hero’ Gets A Release Date

Bollywood's young hero Ayushmann Khurrana is all busy with a handful of movies… Be it Anek, Doctor G or An Action Hero, all these movies are ready to hit the theatres are deal with unique and interesting concepts! Of late, Ayushmann revealed the release date of his 'An Action Hero' movie and also shared a new poster…

The faded poster shows Ayushmann in a blur appeal! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Stay in the blur till 2nd of December 2022. @iyer.anirudh @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar @jaideepahlawat #KrishanKumar @neeraj.yadav911 #Kanupriya @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shivchanana @cypplofficial".

An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners.

Well, Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career and he will be next seen in Doctor G and Anek films too. Anek being a socio-political thriller, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Anek will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2022!

Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens. Ayushmann is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters.