Before filmmaking, Shekhar Kapur worked in an unexpected field
Mumbai: Before filmmaking, Shekhar Kapur worked in a profession far removed from the world of cinema. Known for redefining Indian cinema with iconic films like “Mr. India” and “Bandit Queen,” Kapur's early career in an unexpected field offers a fascinating glimpse into the diverse experiences that shaped his creative journey.
Interestingly, the visionary director pursued a degree in chartered accountancy before stepping into the world of filmmaking. In fact, before his cinematic career took off, he worked as a chartered accountant. Shekhar Kapur revealed the same via a post on his X handle, where he shared a certificate of fellowship in Chartered Accountancy. Sharing the same, the filmmaker wrote, “And suddenly out of the blue this pops back into my life ! Just as I was clearing out my office ..”
To note, Shekhar Kapur is known for his striking presence on social media, where he frequently shares reflective and thought-provoking insights. Most recently, he penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Kaveri. The post included a heartfelt poem written by Kaveri Kapur, which struck a deep chord with him.
The filmmaker captioned the post, "Kaveri refused to send me a Collab request .. just the video ‘write whatever comments you feel’ she said The depth in those simple words is what’s so brilliant about her poems/ songs .. that little girl that would always reach out to me spread her arms upwards and plead ‘Godi .. daddy’Where is she gone ? Has life taught her too much .. or is her wisdom genetic .. or perhaps even past life ? Whichever is it ..can’t wait to start my film in which she’s also doing a pivotal part ..Love you @kaverikaour .. don’t ever loose your childhood. (sic).”
Work-wise, Shekhar Kapur is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including a National Film Award. He is best known for his iconic films such as “Masoom,” “Mr. India,” “Bandit Queen,” and many others.