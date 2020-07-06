Bell Bottom's Filming To Begin In August

It was a few days ago, the makers have announced that Vaani Kapoor will be the lead lady of this movie.

Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, all the movie shootings and releases are postponed. But now as Government has given permission to resume the shootings, all the producers are slowly getting back to their normalcy.

Well, Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced that Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' movie will be the first movie to commence shooting at an international destination… He announced this news through his Twitter page… Have a look!

FILMING TO BEGIN... #BellBottom will begin filming in Aug 2020 in #UK... Will be the first *Hindi film* to commence shooting at an international destination, after the #lockdown... Stars #AkshayKumar, #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi and #LaraDutta... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari. pic.twitter.com/Oms3TLMln0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2020

In this tweet Taran announced that 'Bell Bottom' movie will start filming from August, 2020 in UK.

This post also has a new poster from the movie… It has all the lead actors in the movie posing to cams standing beside the vintage green car.

Akshay Kuamr, Vaanj Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi are seen posing in all black attires with all winsome smiles.

Bell Bottom movie is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…

This movie is directed by Ranjit Tewari and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment banners.