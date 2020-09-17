Bhumi Pednekar Drops A New Poster From Her Upcoming Movie ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’

Bollywood's glam doll Bhumi Pednekar is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie ''Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'… As the theatres are still in lockdown mode, even the makers of this movie too opted the OTT platform route and thus, this adult-comedy movie will hit Netflix screens on 18th September, 2020. As only a couple of days left for the release of the movie, makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions. Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and dropped a new poster from this critically acclaimed movie.





In this poster, Bhumi is seen walking with a few other ladies calling them 'Sitare'… She is seen wearing an identity card and dressed up in a sophisticated way.





This is another poster from this movie… Bhumi is seen laughing out louder holding a leather handbag. She is seen dressed up in a professional attire wearing a maroon outfit. Yes, we can't see your eyes Bhumi… You are so cute in this pic smiling happily!!!

It was just yesterday, our dear Dolly also joined the bandwagon of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' and dropped a new poster from the movie.





In this poster, Bhumi is seen dressed up in a modish way and sitting on a wooden table. She also wrote, "Kitty Wondering 🤔

Rasode Main Kaun Tha ???

Jawab milega on the 18th of September 😽 #Kitty

#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare

#DollyKitty".

This movie also has Konkana Sen Sharma essaying the role of 'Dolly'. Even Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey play important roles in this adult-comedy movie. Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms banner.

This flick already bagged critics compliments as it is screened in a few film festivals. Bhumi also received 'Best Female Actor' award at the Busan Film Festival.