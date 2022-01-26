Bhumi Pednekar Is All Excited As Her Next 6 Movies Will Be Out This Year

Bollywood's glam doll Bhumi Pednekar who made her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dum Laga Ke Haisha has carved a niche for herself with all her hard work and amazing screen presence. She is also going high picking unique and interesting stories. Along with the glam roles, she is also opting the social message projects. Thus, now she is in the best phase of her career. As of now, she is all busy with a handful of movies and her 6 movies will be released in 2022 movies. Off late, she spoke with the media and is all excited…

She started off by saying, "As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, I can't wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films from as many remarkably different filmmakers who have a very unique voice of their own."

She also added, "I have worked really hard on my craft since my debut and strived to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts of audiences. I'm excited and nervous at the same time because I will have back to back releases."

She also hoped to touch the hearts of the audience with the disruptive content that they offer, "As an actor I have craved for the feedback and the reviews towards my performances and I can't wait to engage with the media and audiences through my films".

She also added, "I'm hoping they will love what these films and I have to offer on screen. For me, all these projects are really close to my heart and when they release, it will be like me sharing a piece of my heart with audiences."

She finally, concludes by saying, "I have always given my everything in every film that I have done and these six films have taken every bit of emotion out of me. So, I only wish the best for these films and the producers and the directors who have punted on me to bring their vision to life on screen."