Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Up The Shooting Of 'Bhakshak' Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Bhumi Pednekar is all busy with a handful of movies… She is in the best phase of her career having 4 interesting movies in her kitty. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of 'Bhakshak' and shared the good news with all her fans through social media expressing her happiness… Bhumi is all set to essay the role of a journalist in the movie!

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with her team, Bhumi also wrote, "It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak-A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in cinemas."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "BHUMI PEDNEKAR: 'BHAKSHAK' FILMING ENDS... #Bhakshak was filmed in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule... Stars #BhumiPednekar, #SanjayMishra, #SaiTamhankar and #AdityaSrivastava... Directed by #Pulkit... Produced by #GauriKhan and #GauravVerma."

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Pulkit and is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Varma under the Red Chillies Entertainment production banner. This movie also has Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. Another interesting point about this movie is that the plot is written basing a true event and showcases ground reality of crimes against women in the state of Bihar. Bhumi wrapped up the shoot in a single schedule that spanned 39 days in Lucknow.

Bhumi is also part of Raksha Bandhan, Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed and a few other movies!