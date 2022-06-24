Bhushan Kumar Gifts Kartik Aaryan India's first McLaren GT Celebrating The Success Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie

Highlights

Kartik Aaryan becomes the owner of India's first posh car McLaren GT!

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar gifted him the car celebrating the success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie!

It is all known that Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Ali Advani's Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 movie turned into a massive blockbuster with record-breaking collections. The movie is still running successfully in the theatres and broke the rumours on Bollywood with its tremendous collection reports. With this movie, the producers of T-Series are very happy and Bhushan Kumar presented an expensive McLaren GT car to Kartik Aaryan. It is India's first delivery and looked stylish in the orange shade!

Kartik also shared the pics of his new car on his Instagram and thanked the producers for such an amazing gift!

Sharing the pics, Kartik also wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude".

In the first pic, Kartik posed along with his producer Bhushan Kumar and in the second pic, he looked stylish wearing a tee and denim pants. Even the luxurious car also looked awesome in orange shade!

Speaking about the same, Bhushan Kumar said, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multi-folds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit. We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

Here is the latest collection report of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie…

The makers revealed, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2, T-Series & Cine1 Studio's blockbuster of the year keeps upright on 5th Thursday! The most loved family entertainer starring #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #Tabu, produced by #BhushanKumar & #MuradKhetani, directed by #AneesBazmee sustains at Box Office as collects ₹ 51 Lakhs. on day 35!

• Week 1 - ₹ 92.05 CR.

• Week 2 - ₹ 49.7 CR.

• Week 3 - ₹ 21.4 CR.

• Week 4 - ₹ 12.99 CR.

• Day 29 - ₹ 1.15 CR.

• Day 30 - ₹ 2.02 CR.

• Day 31 - ₹ 2.51 CR.

• Day 32 - ₹ 76 Lakhs

• Day 33 - ₹ 66 Lakhs

• Day 34 - ₹ 57 Lakhs

• Day 35 - ₹ 51 Lakhs

*Total - ₹ 184.32 CR.*

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.