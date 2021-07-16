Big B doesn't keep himself away from his father's work

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post on social media talking about how he does not keep himself away from his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's work. Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram that shows him reading a book by his late father. He wears headphones to ward off distracting sounds.

"I don't keep myself away from my late father's work. And now his words are in my sound," he wrote in Hindi on the photo-sharing website.

Speaking of his work, the actor currently has "Brahmastra", "Chehre", "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.



