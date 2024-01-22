Live
Big B shares old picture with Rekha, Raj Kapoor & Shammi Kapoor
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph featuring him alongside Rekha, Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor among many other friends and said that there is a “huge story” behind it.
Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared the picture.
In the image, he is seen standing on a stage while holding a mic. Alongside him, there is Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood, and Shammi Kapoor.
Amitabh simply wrote, "And.. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated."
The cine icon is currently in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
On Sunday night he greeted his fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai.
He wrote: “wishes to them that spend hours in waiting .. my admiration of course but more my respect for them .. through the years and years of their love and affection ..”