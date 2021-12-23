Big News: Sushmita Sen Confirms Her Break-Up With Her Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user. She always keeps her followers keep an eye on her page dropping frequent posts on her Twitter and Instagram pages. Well, it is all known that from a couple of years, she is dating Rohman Shawl. But from a few days, their break-up news is doing rounds on social media. Confirming the same, now both of them dropped official posts on their Instagram pages and broke the hearts of their fans…

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita shared a beautiful pic of their pair and was all in smiles! She confirmed the break-up news by jotting down, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

Even Rohman dropped his comment by writing 'Always' in the comments section!

Rohman Shawl also shared the same post and made the news reach all his fans through Instagram.

Earlier, when Sushmita was asked about age-gap between the couple, she said, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined".

Speaking about Sushmita Sen's work front, the second season of Arya is been airing on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform! Sushmita is essaying a role of a doting mother in this show and will be seen going to any level to protect them! This show is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.