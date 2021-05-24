Billboard Music Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete List Of Winners
The most prestigious Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held a few hours ago. Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have hosted this event and set the stage on fire with their uber-chic and glamorous avatars. Well, this is the first award ceremony which is taking place in the USA after the Covid-19 came into control in the country. This was only possible with the vaccination!
Here is the complete list of winners… Take a look!
Top Artist
• Drake
• Juice WRLD
• Pop Smoke
• Taylor Swift
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top New Artist
• Gabby Barrett
• Doja Cat
• Jack Harlow
• Pop Smoke - WINNER
• Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
• Drake
• Juice WRLD
• Lil Baby
• Pop Smoke
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top Female Artist
• Billie Eilish
• Ariana Grande
• DuaLipa
• Megan Thee Stallion
• Taylor Swift - WINNER
Top Duo/Group
• AC/DC
• AJR
• BTS - WINNER
• Dan + Shay
• Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
• DaBaby
• Drake
• DuaLipa
• Pop Smoke
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist
• DaBaby
• Drake - WINNER
• Lil Baby
• Pop Smoke
• The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
• Justin Bieber
• BTS - WINNER
• Megan Thee Stallion
• Morgan Wallen
• The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
• Justin Bieber
• Lewis Capaldi
• DuaLipa
• Harry Styles
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
• BLACKPINK
• BTS - WINNER
• Ariana Grande
• SB19
• Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
• Jhené Aiko
• Justin Bieber
• Chris Brown
• Doja Cat
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
• Justin Bieber
• Chris Brown
• The Weeknd - WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
• Jhené Aiko
• Doja Cat - WINNER
• SZA
Top Rap Artist
• DaBaby
• Drake
• Juice WRLD
• Lil Baby
• Pop Smoke - WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
• Juice WRLD
• Lil Baby
• Pop Smoke - WINNER
Top Rap Female Artist
• Cardi B
• Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER
• Saweetie
Top Country Artist
• Gabby Barrett
• Kane Brown
• Luke Combs
• Chris Stapleton
• Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Top Country Male Artist
• Luke Combs
• Chris Stapleton
• Morgan Wallen- WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
• Gabby Barrett - WINNER
• Maren Morris
• Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
• Dan + Shay
• Florida Georgia Line - WINNER
• Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
• AC/DC
• AJR
• Five Finger Death Punch
• Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER
• twenty-one pilots
Top Latin Artist
• Anuel AA
• Bad Bunny -WINNER
• J Balvin
• Maluma
• Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
• Bad Bunny - WINNER
• J Balvin
• Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
• Becky G
• Karol G - WINNER
• Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
• EslabónArmado - WINNER
• Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
• The Chainsmokers
• Kygo
• Lady Gaga - WINNER
• Marshmello
• Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
• Casting Crowns
• Elevation Worship - WINNER
• for KING & COUNTRY
• Carrie Underwood
• Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
• Kirk Franklin
• Koryn Hawthorne
• Tasha Cobbs Leonard
• Maverick City Music
• Kanye West - WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Album
• Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
• Lil Baby — My Turn
• Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon - WINNER
• Taylor Swift — folklore
• The Weeknd — After Hours
Top R&B Album
• Jhené Aiko — Chilombo
• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Slime & B
• Doja Cat — Hot Pink
• Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn't
• The Weeknd — After Hours - WINNER
Top Rap Album
• DaBaby — Blame It On Baby
• Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
• Lil Baby — My Turn
• Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
• Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - WINNER
Top Country Album
• Gabby Barrett — Goldmine
• Sam Hunt — Southside
• Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
• Carrie Underwood — My Gift
• Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album - WINNER
Top Rock Album
• AC/DC — Power Up
• Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts
• Glass Animals — Dreamland
• Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets to My Downfall WINNER
• Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You
Top Latin Album
• Anuel AA — Emmanuel
• Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo
• Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir
• Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG - WINNER
• J Balvin — Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
• DJ Snake — Carte Blanche
• Gryffin — Gravity
• Kygo — Golden Hour
• Lady Gaga — Chromatica - WINNER
• Kylie Minogue — Disco
Top Christian Album
• Bethel Music — Peace
• Elevation Worship — Grave Into Gardens
• Carrie Underwood — My Gift - WINNER
• We The Kingdom — Holy Water
• Zach Williams — Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
• Koryn Hawthorne — I AM
• Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Royalty: Live at the Ryman
• Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 - WINNER
• Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
• Kierra Sheard — Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood
• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER
Top Streaming Song
• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR - WINNER
• Future ft. Drake — Life Is Good
• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Top Selling Song
• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
• BTS — Dynamite - WINNER
• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
• Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage
• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Top Radio Song
• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
• DuaLipa — Don't Start Now
• Harry Styles — Adore You
• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood
• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope - WINNER
• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
Top R&B Song
• Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — B.S.
• Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — Intentions
• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
• Doja Cat — Say So
• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER
Top Rap Song
• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood
• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR - WINNER
• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
• Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage
Top Country Song
• Jason Aldean — Got What I Got
• Gabby Barrett —I Hope - WINNER
• Lee Brice — One of Them Girls
• Morgan Wallen — Chasin' You
• Morgan Wallen — More Than My Hometown
Top Rock Song
• AJR — Bang! - WINNER
• All Time Low ft. blackbear — Monsters
• Glass Animals — Heat Waves
• Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — my ex's best friend
• twenty one pilots — Level of Concern
Top Latin Song
• Bad Bunny — YoPerreo Sola
• Bad Bunny &Jhay Cortez — Dákiti - WINNER
• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
• Maluma& The Weeknd — Hawái
• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — Caramelo
Top Dance/Electronic Song
• Lady Gaga — Stupid Love
• Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain on Me
• SAINt JHN — Roses (Imanbek Remix) - WINNER
• Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — ily (i love you baby)
• Topic & A7S — Breaking Me
Top Christian Song
• Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — Graves Into Gardens - WINNER
• for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — TOGETHER
• Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — The Blessing (Live)
• Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — Famous For (I Believe)
• Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — There Was Jesus
Top Gospel Song
• Koryn Hawthorne — Speak To Me
• Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Movin' On
• Marvin Sapp — Thank You For It All
• TyeTribbett — We Gon' Be Alright
• Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — Wash Us In The Blood - WINNER
Billboard Icon Award
• Pink
Artist of the Decade
• Drake
• Change Maker Award
Trae tha Truth