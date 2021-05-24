Billboard Music Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete List Of Winners

The most prestigious Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held a few hours ago. Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have hosted this event and set the stage on fire with their uber-chic and glamorous avatars. Well, this is the first award ceremony which is taking place in the USA after the Covid-19 came into control in the country. This was only possible with the vaccination!



Here is the complete list of winners… Take a look!

Top Artist

• Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Pop Smoke

• Taylor Swift

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top New Artist

• Gabby Barrett

• Doja Cat

• Jack Harlow

• Pop Smoke - WINNER

• Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

• Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Lil Baby

• Pop Smoke

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top Female Artist

• Billie Eilish

• Ariana Grande

• DuaLipa

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Taylor Swift - WINNER

Top Duo/Group

• AC/DC

• AJR

• BTS - WINNER

• Dan + Shay

• Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

• DaBaby

• Drake

• DuaLipa

• Pop Smoke

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist

• DaBaby

• Drake - WINNER

• Lil Baby

• Pop Smoke

• The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

• Justin Bieber

• BTS - WINNER

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Morgan Wallen

• The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

• Justin Bieber

• Lewis Capaldi

• DuaLipa

• Harry Styles

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

• BLACKPINK

• BTS - WINNER

• Ariana Grande

• SB19

• Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

• Jhené Aiko

• Justin Bieber

• Chris Brown

• Doja Cat

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top R&B Male Artist

• Justin Bieber

• Chris Brown

• The Weeknd - WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

• Jhené Aiko

• Doja Cat - WINNER

• SZA

Top Rap Artist

• DaBaby

• Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Lil Baby

• Pop Smoke - WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

• Juice WRLD

• Lil Baby

• Pop Smoke - WINNER

Top Rap Female Artist

• Cardi B

• Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER

• Saweetie

Top Country Artist

• Gabby Barrett

• Kane Brown

• Luke Combs

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Top Country Male Artist

• Luke Combs

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen- WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

• Gabby Barrett - WINNER

• Maren Morris

• Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line - WINNER

• Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

• AC/DC

• AJR

• Five Finger Death Punch

• Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER

• twenty-one pilots

Top Latin Artist

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny -WINNER

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

• Bad Bunny - WINNER

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

• Becky G



• Karol G - WINNER

• Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• EslabónArmado - WINNER

• Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

• The Chainsmokers

• Kygo

• Lady Gaga - WINNER

• Marshmello

• Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

• Casting Crowns

• Elevation Worship - WINNER

• for KING & COUNTRY

• Carrie Underwood

• Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

• Kirk Franklin

• Koryn Hawthorne

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard

• Maverick City Music

• Kanye West - WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Album

• Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

• Lil Baby — My Turn

• Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon - WINNER

• Taylor Swift — folklore

• The Weeknd — After Hours

Top R&B Album

• Jhené Aiko — Chilombo

• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Slime & B

• Doja Cat — Hot Pink

• Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn't

• The Weeknd — After Hours - WINNER

Top Rap Album

• DaBaby — Blame It On Baby

• Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

• Lil Baby — My Turn

• Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

• Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - WINNER

Top Country Album

• Gabby Barrett — Goldmine

• Sam Hunt — Southside

• Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

• Carrie Underwood — My Gift

• Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album - WINNER

Top Rock Album

• AC/DC — Power Up

• Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts

• Glass Animals — Dreamland

• Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets to My Downfall WINNER

• Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You

Top Latin Album

• Anuel AA — Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo

• Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir

• Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG - WINNER

• J Balvin — Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

• DJ Snake — Carte Blanche

• Gryffin — Gravity

• Kygo — Golden Hour

• Lady Gaga — Chromatica - WINNER

• Kylie Minogue — Disco

Top Christian Album

• Bethel Music — Peace

• Elevation Worship — Grave Into Gardens

• Carrie Underwood — My Gift - WINNER

• We The Kingdom — Holy Water

• Zach Williams — Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

• Koryn Hawthorne — I AM

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Royalty: Live at the Ryman

• Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 - WINNER

• Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

• Kierra Sheard — Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood

• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR

• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER

Top Streaming Song

• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR - WINNER

• Future ft. Drake — Life Is Good

• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Selling Song

• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

• BTS — Dynamite - WINNER

• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

• Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage

• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Top Radio Song

• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope

• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

• DuaLipa — Don't Start Now

• Harry Styles — Adore You

• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood

• Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope - WINNER

• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR

• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

Top R&B Song

• Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — B.S.

• Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — Intentions

• Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy

• Doja Cat — Say So

• The Weeknd — Blinding Lights - WINNER

Top Rap Song

• 24kGoldn ft. ianndior — Mood

• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR - WINNER

• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN

• Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage

Top Country Song

• Jason Aldean — Got What I Got

• Gabby Barrett —I Hope - WINNER

• Lee Brice — One of Them Girls

• Morgan Wallen — Chasin' You

• Morgan Wallen — More Than My Hometown

Top Rock Song

• AJR — Bang! - WINNER

• All Time Low ft. blackbear — Monsters

• Glass Animals — Heat Waves

• Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — my ex's best friend

• twenty one pilots — Level of Concern

Top Latin Song

• Bad Bunny — YoPerreo Sola

• Bad Bunny &Jhay Cortez — Dákiti - WINNER

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

• Maluma& The Weeknd — Hawái

• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — Caramelo

Top Dance/Electronic Song

• Lady Gaga — Stupid Love

• Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain on Me

• SAINt JHN — Roses (Imanbek Remix) - WINNER

• Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — ily (i love you baby)

• Topic & A7S — Breaking Me

Top Christian Song

• Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — Graves Into Gardens - WINNER

• for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — TOGETHER

• Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — The Blessing (Live)

• Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — Famous For (I Believe)

• Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — There Was Jesus

Top Gospel Song

• Koryn Hawthorne — Speak To Me

• Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Movin' On

• Marvin Sapp — Thank You For It All

• TyeTribbett — We Gon' Be Alright

• Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — Wash Us In The Blood - WINNER

Billboard Icon Award

• Pink

Artist of the Decade

• Drake

• Change Maker Award

Trae tha Truth