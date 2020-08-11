Actress Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home. No prizes for guessing, it is her hubby Karan Singh Grover.



Along with an Instagram post with a string of pictures featuring her, Bipasha wrote: "My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial Me=Poser."

The actress also shared a boomerang video flipping her hair. "Hair Swinging Kinda Mood #loveyourself," she wrote.

On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.











