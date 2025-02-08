‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ trailer promises modern romantic

The much-anticipated trailer of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story was released, giving audiences a glimpse into a heartfelt romantic journey. Starring Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur, the film weaves a tale of passion, serendipity, and the complexities of love.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Cambridge, the movie explores the lives of Bobby (Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (VardhaanPuri) as they navigate love amidst unanswered questions, contrasting ideologies, and unforeseen challenges.

Sharing his excitement, VardhaanPuri expressed, “I have always been an admirer of Kunal sir’s films and dreamt of working with him. That dream has finally come true with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.” He further revealed his admiration for Kohli’s work, mentioning how Hum Tum left a lasting impression on him. “This film has been a learning experience about love and choices. Kaveri’s dedication to her craft has been inspiring, and I hope our film touches the audience’s hearts,” he added.

Director Kunal Kohli, known for hits like Hum Tum and MujhseDostiKaroge, shared his vision for the film, saying, “I wanted to craft a love story that reflects the dilemmas of today’s generation. True love always finds its way, and with Vardhaan and Kaveri’s infectious energy, we’ve brought this story to life.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and MohaanNadaar (The Production Head Quarters), Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.
















