Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son among six held on drug consumption charge

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was taken into custody by police during a raid conducted on a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, on Sunday night. He is among six others allegedly found to have consumed drugs during raid at The Park Hotel near Trinity Circle, MG Road, on Sunday night, said Ulsoor police.

The police acted on a tip-off about drugs being served at a party in the five-star hotel. The raid was led by inspector Manjunath of the Ulsoor police station. About 35 women and men involved in the party were taken to hospital for medical a test, according to DCP, East, Bheemashankar S Gulled. "Actor Siddhant Kapoor and five others were subjected to medical test and the report confirmed that they consumed drugs," he said.

They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A video of Siddhant Kapoor playing the role of DJ at the party on Sunday night has been making rounds.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Hindi films such as 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Chehre', Ugly', etc. He has also worked as an assistant director in movies such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Dhol', and ' Bhagam Bhag'.

Siddhanth Kapoor's sister and one of Bollywood's leading actresses Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case over alleged possession of drugs. However, nothing substantial was proved against her.