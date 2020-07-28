Bollywood Actors Ajay Devgn And Bipasha Basu Celebrate 14 Years Of ‘Omkara’ Movie

As the Bollywood classic film 'Omkara' starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor as lead actors complete fourteen years… Thus Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu celebrate this occasion and share their happiness with their fans through social media.

Ajay Devgn shares a photograph of the film as a mark of remembrance to his most acclaimed film. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie which released on July 28, 2006, stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and many other stars are in the lead role.

The Company actor through his social media handle wrote, "From bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara,".



The first poster has all the lead characters of the movie… It has 'Celebrating 14 Years 'Omkara' tagline on it… Coming to the second one, it has Ajay Devgn and his famous dialogue on it.

On the other hand, Bollywood diva, Bipasha Basu also shared dropped the same images on her Instagram page… Have a look!

Bipasha who is off from Silver screen still gives a treat to the fans through social media posts. Bipasha in her Instagram post wrote, "From sassy characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara".



This Vishal Bhardwaj directorial was one of the critically acclaimed films back then adapted from Shakespeare's 'Othello' which revolves around political enforcer Ajay Devgn who played the role of Omkara. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' while his next movie Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney+Hotstar.