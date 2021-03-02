Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone's New Levi's Advertisement Is Accused Of Plagiarism

The young filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala has accused that ace actress Deepika Padukone's new 'Levi's' television commercial with plagiarism comments and said that it has similarities with her movie 'Yeh Ballet'… Well, even the ad's production designer, RupinSuchak, admitted that the similarities were deliberate.Sooni took to her Instagram and dropped the pics of Deepika's advertisement and also dropped along note…









Along with a few pics, this post reads, "A couple of days ago @cindy_jourdain brought this @levis_in ad to my attention. I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot). Would Levi's and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It's SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that.

Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv".

Well, Rupin admitted that Yeh Ballet had similarities and replied for the question, "That's exactly like the studio in the film Yeh Ballet, did you guys shoot there?"and further replied, "Yes we did :) in fact that's what our director wanted so we had to recreate that."

Speaking about the 'Yeh Ballet' movie, it was released on Netflix in 2019 and has a plot of street kids of Mumbai dreaming of a dance ballet even after getting disapproval from their families and society.