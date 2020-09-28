Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta Drops An Heartfelt Note Reminiscing Yash Chopra

Yesterday was Bollywood legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary. This ace director has served Bollywood for decades together and dropped many blockbuster hits. His movies always remain as classic ones and will inspire the budding filmmakers. B-Town's glam doll Preity Zinta also reminisced Yash Chopra and dropped a heartfelt post on her Instagram…

Preity dropped a throwback candid click with her Yash uncle and was seen in smiles. She also wrote, "Remembering Yash Uncle - My fav Director, a man who had the biggest and the youngest heart. He spoilt me with food, love and his wonderful stories. After I worked with him for Veer Zaara he never called me Preity again. It was always Zaara ❤️ Yash Uncle, You will forever live in my heart and millions of hearts. Thank you for enriching our lives by giving us such beautiful, meaningful and memorable cinema. Love you ❤️ #Filmmaker #Legend #Icon #YashUncle #Ting".



Well, on the occasion of Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary and 50 years of Yash Raj Films, producer Aditya Chopra unveiled the new logo of his production banner.

This post has the new logo of the YRF production house… This video showcases the wonderful journey of Yash Raj Films. This new logo also shows off posters the blockbusters films which were bankrolled by this ace production banner in the last 50 years. The soothing background score and gleamy golden aura of the video made the video a worth watch.



Aditya Chopra also reminisced his father on this special occasion and dropped a heart-melting note…

He wrote, "In 1970, my father left the security and comfort of his brother Mr B R Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films." Yash ji laid a foundation for YRF banner on 27th September, 2020.



He added, "In 1995, as Yash Raj Films entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge released. The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. I wanted us to achieve a certain scale, so that we could retain our independence before they came in. My father contradicted his own conservative mindset and bravely indulged all my bold initiatives. And in a span of 10 quick years, we went from a film production house to India's first fully integrated independent film studio.... Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. But at the same time, it's also been a bold, forward-looking company, constantly trying to push itself in embracing technology and innovations to be ahead of the curve. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films."



Yash Chopra will always remain in the hearts of movie buffs and will live forever with his magnificent movies…

