Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Ties the Knot in Secret Ceremony. Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, badminton player Mathias Boe. The couple opted for a simple, intimate ceremony, attended only by their closest friends and family, and managed to keep the news under wraps for weeks. However, a wedding video recently surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy.

Taapsee, who rose to fame in South Indian films with her debut in "Jhummandi Naadham," has become a household name across India for her roles in major Bollywood productions. While rumours about a relationship between Taapsee and Mathias had been circulating for a while, the couple always maintained a private life, leaving fans to speculate about their relationship status.

The leaked video has ignited excitement among fans. The clip shows a radiant Taapsee, dressed in a beautiful wedding outfit, dancing with Mathias by her side. The couple's joy is evident as they celebrate their union. Reports suggest the wedding, which took place on March 23rd in Udaipur, followed Punjabi traditions.

Adding to the intrigue, Taapsee has yet to officially confirm her marriage. This has fuelled further speculation online, with fans eagerly awaiting an announcement from the actress herself. However, some fans pieced together clues from Taapsee's social media activity. Pictures shared during Holi celebrations featured Taapsee alongside Mathias, leading to speculation about their relationship status.