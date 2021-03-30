Bollywood's Ace Actor Abhishek Bachchan Says 'No Attempt To Whitewash' Harshad Mehta In The Big Bull

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull'. He is essaying the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in this movie and all set to play a flawed man character in this crime thriller. Junior B spoke to the media about his character and revealed a few things about the movie.

Speaking about his character Abhishek said, "Hemant Shah, my character, is a flawed one. I don't know if I agree entirely with the fact that the moral responsibility of the subject is on the writers. They are storytellers and they shouldn't bother with morality. When we - producers, actors and the director steps in, that's when the moral responsibility steps in. Do you deify this man or do you humanise? I was clear in my initial discussions that if he is aspirational, he has to be shown as a flawed man. If everything about him was to be heroic, he'd be uni-dimensional. He has human frailties and I like the fact that he slips."

He added, "We have come of age as an audience. We want our heroes to be real and flawed. Hemant is from a chawl and then owns an apartment with a swimming pool in the balcony. It's easy to take a stand on this guy but what makes him interesting, for me, is that we show him for who he is. Moral responsibility comes in when you are making a film for a larger audience and the team has made no attempt to whitewash him".

Finally, he concluded saying, "I don't think I'm worthy of being compared to Pratik. I think he did a fantastic job, and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours".

As we all know Junior B is the lead actor of this movie, Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie. Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and Chandan Saxena will score the tunes while Dharmendra Shah will look into editing work.

Recently producer of this movie Ajay Devgn introduced Abhishek Bachchan with the teaser of 'The Big Bull'… His voice over revealed the theme of this movie, "Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world)."

The Big Bull movie is produced by Ajay Devgn,Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The Big Bull movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 8th April, 2021.