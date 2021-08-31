Bollywood's Ace Actress Deepika Padukone Signs Her Second Hollywood Movie

It's great news for all the fans of Bollywood's leggy lass Deepika Padukone. She signed her second movie in Hollywood and the best part of it is, she is producing the movie too under her own production house Ka banner.



According to the sources, the movie belongs to the romantic comedy genre and is being made bankrolled by STXfilms and Temple Hill along with Deepika Padukone.

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of the Temple Hill Production banner are busy in developing the project and they are known for the movies like Twilight series, The Fault in Our Stars, Love and Simon. This movie deals with the cross-cultural romantic comedy subject and Deepika will be the main character in this movie. Well, Isaac Klausner will oversee the project for the Temple Hill banner.

Announcing this great news, Fogelson also spoke to the media and said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh."

Even Deepika Padukone who is producing the movie also spoke to the media and said, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world".

Deepika's first Hollywood movie was XXX: The Return of Xander Cage which also had Vin Diesel as the lead actor. Speaking about her Bollywood projects, she will share the screen space with Pan Indian star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's untitled movie. She is also part of Ranveer Singh's 83 movie which showcases the amazing and nerve-wrenching moments of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. She will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) wife.

Well, apart from these, she also signed Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Shakun Batra's untitled movie. Thus, Deepika is all busy with a handful of projects.